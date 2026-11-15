Rock rhythms and Highland heritage ignite Da Lat Festival Night

Rock music met Central Highlands culture at Lam Vien Square as the International Rock & Fusion Night energized audiences during the Langbiang International Music Festival 2026.

A vibrant blend of energetic rock music and Central Highlands cultural traditions captivated audiences at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat on November 14, as the International Rock & Fusion Night brought together contemporary artistry and local heritage during the Langbiang International Music Festival 2026.

Members of the group Meteora perform during the concert

On the evening of November 14, at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, an international Rock & Fusion night took place as part of the Langbiang International Music Festival 2026, organized by the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee.

According to Vice Chairman Dinh Van Tuan of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, the festival series aims to foster a vibrant and multifaceted musical landscape—a space where traditional values intersect with contemporary art, offering artists a platform for exchange and providing the public with access to diverse cultural and artistic experiences. The long-term vision is to establish the festival as a distinctive cultural and artistic event, held regularly, serving as a gathering point for music lovers from both Vietnam and abroad.

This event also serves as a meaningful celebration of Vietnam’s Cultural Day, coinciding with the Great National Unity Day. It contributes to promoting a spirit of solidarity and community cohesion, while highlighting the cultural values of the various ethnic groups residing in Lam Dong Province.

>> Highlights from the evocative International Rock & Fusion night in Da Lat

A large audience present to watch the performance at Lam Vien Square

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan