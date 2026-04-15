Vietnam-Slovakia cultural cooperation deepens

On April 14, Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, received a high-level delegation from the Slovak Republic led by Minister of Culture Martina Simkovicova. Also attending the reception were Ngo Le Van, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the city's Party, government, and people, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong extended his congratulations on the official visit to Vietnam by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, while welcoming Minister Martina Simkovicova and her delegation to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Deputy Secretary emphasized that the elevation of Vietnam-Slovakia relations to a Strategic Partnership, along with the organization of the Vietnam-Slovakia Business Forum in Hanoi and the Slovakia-Vietnam Economic Forum on April 15 in Ho Chi Minh City, serves as a testament to the strong and effective cooperation between the two nations.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong gifts Minister of Culture Martina Simkovicova (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He stated that Ho Chi Minh City always values and stands ready to create the most favorable conditions for Slovak enterprises. The city proposed that both sides enhance connectivity in areas such as the preservation and promotion of urban heritage, film and creative industry links, and cooperation in cultural human resource training. He expressed confidence that, based on a friendship spanning nearly 76 years, the Minister's visit would usher in a phase of deeper, more substantive, and more effective development in relations between Slovakia and Ho Chi Minh City.

Members of both nations take a commemorative photograph. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Expressing gratitude for the solemn reception provided by the city's leadership, Minister Martina Simkovicova affirmed the importance of cultural cooperation in strengthening relations between Vietnam and Slovakia in general, and Ho Chi Minh City and Slovakia in particular. With a desire to increase cultural and artistic exchanges, Minister Simkovicova agreed to promote cooperation in the fields proposed by Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to the foundation for development across various other sectors.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Anh Quan