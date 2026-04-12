HCMC Fatherland Front Committee, Coast Guard Region 3 sign cooperation program

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Coast Guard Region 3 Command signed a cooperation program for the 2026–2030 period on April 11.

Colonel Le Xuan Tu, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 3, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, held a conference to provide updates on the situation in Vietnam’s seas and islands, promote communication on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and sign cooperation programs for the 2026–2030 period.

The conference took place within the framework of a delegation program from Ho Chi Minh City joining a working mission of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command to visit and work in Con Dao Special Zone from April 11 to 13.

Attending the conference were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Colonel Tran Xuan Luong, Deputy Secretary and Commander of Coast Guard Region 3; Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong; along with nearly 200 delegates from the working delegation.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Coast Guard Region 3 Command sign a cooperation program for the 2026–2030 period on April 11. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Colonel Le Xuan Tu, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 3, briefed delegates on the situation in Vietnam’s seas and islands, as well as ongoing maritime law enforcement efforts. He also underscored and disseminated key regulations related to the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Addressing the conference, on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership and the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the dedicated efforts of grassroots-level Fatherland Front officials, as well as representatives of agencies, organizations, and enterprises that have accompanied the city in implementing the program “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands—For the Nation’s Frontline.”

He also expressed sincere appreciation to the Coast Guard Region 3 Command for its close coordination and facilitation, enabling grassroots-level Fatherland Front and mass organization officials, along with representatives of organizations, individuals, and businesses, to participate in programs and working missions directed toward the country’s seas, islands, and frontline areas in recent years.

Coast Guard Region 3 Command presents gifts to HCMC delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

The working visit to Con Dao was made even more meaningful as it coincided with peak emulation campaigns marking major national milestones, including the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh, and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path for national salvation.

The visit also provided an important opportunity for delegation members—particularly grassroots-level Fatherland Front and mass organization officials—to further deepen their awareness of their responsibilities in concretizing programs aimed at supporting and safeguarding the nation’s sacred seas and islands through practical and sustainable actions.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command signed a coordination program for the 2026–2030 period, focusing on two key initiatives, including “Accompanying Fishermen” and “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands – For the Nation’s Frontline.”

The coordinated activities are aimed at enhancing legal awareness among fishermen during offshore operations, contributing to marine environmental protection, strengthening mass mobilization efforts, and fostering closer civil–military ties. These efforts are expected to help maintain security, order, and safety across the country’s maritime and island areas.

The HCMC delegation presents VND1.5 billion high-tech vegetable garden project to Coast Guard Region 3 Command. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc spoke highly of the contents of the signed cooperation program, affirming that it provides an important foundation for the two sides to further enhance coordination effectiveness and roll out a wide range of practical activities directed toward the nation’s seas and islands, as well as caring for frontline forces safeguarding the Fatherland.

He expressed confidence that the cooperation program between the two units will continue to be refined, thereby ensuring closer, more effective, and more comprehensive coordination in the time ahead.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh