HCMC moves to address delayed projects and prevent waste

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Wastefulness Prevention, and Misconduct pledged to resolve stalled projects by mid-2026, strengthen asset recovery, and tighten oversight to restore efficiency and public trust.

On April 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Wastefulness Prevention, and Misconduct held its 13th session to review first-quarter 2026 results and outline key tasks for the period ahead.

Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Steering Committee, chairs the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung )

The meeting was chaired by Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Steering Committee.

At the session, the committee agreed to place two cases related to wastefulness under its supervision and direction. It also discussed priorities in anti-corruption, wastefulness prevention, and misconduct control, along with measures to recover misappropriated assets in economic and corruption cases.

Since the beginning of 2026, these efforts have become increasingly substantive, delivering important results in both prevention and enforcement. They have contributed to maintaining political stability, supporting socio-economic development in Ho Chi Minh City, and strengthening public trust among officials, Party members, and citizens.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung )

Inspection, supervision, auditing, investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and enforcement activities have been closely coordinated among relevant agencies, ensuring synchronized implementation and the timely, strict handling of violations, corruption, and misconduct across the city.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee disciplined eight Party members, including four who received warnings and four expelled for legal violations. The Municipal Party Committee's Inspection Commission also expelled five Party members for legal breaches.

Looking ahead, the Steering Committee identified 10 key tasks, including four priority areas requiring immediate action.

Foremost among these is the resolution of delayed and long-stalled projects facing obstacles and risks of loss and waste. The city aims to complete a comprehensive review and develop handling plans by the second quarter of 2026, with the goal of fully resolving these cases in the year.

Participants at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung )

In parallel, Ho Chi Minh City will strengthen oversight of the implementation of five Politburo regulations on power control and anti-corruption, particularly in personnel work while accelerating efforts to remove legal and institutional bottlenecks in asset recovery. The city also plans to expand the use of information technology and digitalization of records to improve governance efficiency.

Additionally, authorities will continue implementing Politburo Directive No. 54-CT/TW on strengthening Party leadership over judicial appraisal and asset valuation, with a focus on addressing existing challenges and obstacles in these areas.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan