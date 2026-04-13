HCMC proposes new rules for naming streets to honor history

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports is seeking public feedback on a draft regulation governing the naming and renaming of streets and public facilities.

The move aims to ensure consistency while preserving historical and cultural values in Ho Chi Minh City.

The draft regulation covers all activities related to naming and renaming streets and public works across the city, applying to relevant agencies, organizations and individuals.

A key principle emphasized in the draft is maintaining stability and minimizing disruptions to names that have become deeply embedded in public life. Streets and public facilities with strong historical and cultural significance will generally remain unchanged unless absolutely necessary and subject to careful consideration.

Representatives of the family and colleagues of the late People’s Artist Pham Khac at the ceremony to name Pham Khac Street. The street is located in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Lan)

According to Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Council, authorities and experts largely agreed to allow duplicate street names in different wards or communes. This approach is intended to reduce inconvenience for residents, particularly in administrative procedures related to addresses.

In terms of naming criteria, the regulation continues to prioritize names of notable figures, historical events, landmarks and culturally significant terms. Names must also align with the location and scale of the street or facility, with a preference for creating thematic clusters linked by historical or cultural context to improve urban navigation.

Local resident Nguyen Van Dung from Hung Long Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, noted that appropriate street naming can serve as an effective way to educate younger generations about history. He cited the example of National Highway 50 near his home, which has been renamed after General Van Tien Dung, sparking curiosity among children and encouraging them to learn more about the historical figure.

Another notable feature of the draft is the development of a “Street Name Bank,” a comprehensive database of approved names, including historical figures, places and events, to support long-term planning. Entries must meet strict criteria, ensuring they reflect significant contributions to the city or the nation.

Ms. Le Tu Cam, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association, pointed out that most current street names are derived from notable individuals, while place names and historical events remain underutilized. Expanding these categories could help shape Ho Chi Minh City into a “heritage city,” where street names form a living network of cultural memory.

Public feedback on the draft will be accepted until April 22 via the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, 164 Dong Khoi Street, Saigon Ward, HCMC; via phone at 028.38224053 (ext. 133) or email at dsvh.svhtt@tphcm.gov.vn

By Tinh Uyen- Translated by Huyen Huong