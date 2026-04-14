Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet Laotian, Cambodian students

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with Lao and Cambodian students currently studying in the city on April 13.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting aims to celebrate the traditional Bunpimay New Year Festival of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the Chol Chnam Thmey Festival 2026 of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong extended New Year greetings to Lao and Cambodian students, emphasizing that the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City always cherish the close-knit ties and steadfast solidarity among the peoples of the three countries throughout challenging periods of history.

He underscored that this is a valuable spiritual asset and a solid foundation for younger generations to continue nurturing, developing, and spreading the enduring story of sincere, loyal, and sustainable friendship.

The city's leader noted that over the past decades, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia have consistently maintained a close-knit and steadfast relationship, guided by the foreign policy motto of being good neighbors, upholding traditional friendship, promoting comprehensive cooperation, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Deleates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Within this orientation, Ho Chi Minh City identifies youth and students of the three countries as a pivotal force in strengthening people-to-people exchanges, advancing cooperation, and spreading the positive values of their enduring friendship.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed that the city remains committed to providing continued support and favorable conditions for Lao and Cambodian students to study, train, and achieve comprehensive development within a dynamic and internationally integrated educational environment.

The city’s leadership firmly believes that Lao and Cambodian students will continue to uphold their role as an important bridge, contributing to enhanced exchanges and cooperation among the youth of the three countries. In doing so, they will help further consolidate and deepen the Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia friendship, making it increasingly strong, effective, and substantive, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong stated.

Lao students present floral garlands and perform wrist-tying ceremony for delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

Lao students present floral garlands and perform wrist-tying ceremony for delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Thon Bunheng, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Cambodian Student Association, delivers remarks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Nuong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh