HCMC leaders pay tribute to martyrs in Con Dao

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City and Coast Guard Region 3 Command offered flowers and incense to pay tribute to the martyrs, revolutionary fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation in Con Dao Special Zone on April 12.

Delegates offer incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at Hang Keo Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Joining the delegation were Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh; Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, Le Hoang Hai; Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Ta Quoc Trung; and Colonel Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command and concurrently Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command.

The delegation from the Coast Guard Region 3 Command included Colonel Tran Xuan Luong, Commander of Coast Guard Region 3, and Colonel Le Van Tu, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 3.

The delegation observes a moment of silence in remembrance of the heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

At Hang Keo and Hang Duong cemeteries, the delegation laid wreaths, offered incense, and extended a moment of silence to commemorate the immense contributions of heroes, martyrs, and patriotic citizens who bravely sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

The incense-offering ceremony took place within the framework of a working visit by the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, in coordination with the Coast Guard Region 3 Command delegation, to Con Dao Special Zone from April 11 to 13, 2026.

The delegation also visited the tombs of General Secretary Le Hong Phong; Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vu Van Hieu; patriot Nguyen An Ninh; heroic martyrs; and Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau and Le Van Viet; and other martyrs.

They also performed a bell-ringing ceremony and struck the great bell at Con Dao Memorial Temple nine times to mark the beginning of the tribute to heroes, martyrs, and patriotic citizens who bravely sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates respectfully offer incense in commemoration of the fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates lit incense at the graves of fallen martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates strike the great bell at Con Dao Memorial Temple nine times to mark the beginning of the tribute. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh