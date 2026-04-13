Ho Chi Minh City keen on material and spiritual lives of Khmer people

On April 13, in Ho Chi Minh City, a working delegation of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs paid visits and presented gifts to outstanding Khmer individuals, disadvantaged households, and senior dignitaries of Theravada Buddhism.

A working delegation of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs pays a visit and extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings at Chantarangsay Pagoda in Xuan Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to mark the Khmer people's traditional New Year festival, Chol Chnam Thmay Festival 2026.

The delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha. Accompanying the delegation were Director of the Department of Communications on Ethnic and Religious Affairs Lo Quang Tu; Director of the Department of Legal Affairs Phi Manh Thang; Deputy Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Tran Thi Minh Nga; and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Van Dong.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha and Deputy Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Tran Thi Minh Nga offer gifts and extend Chol Chnam Thmay greetings at Chantarangsay Pagoda in Xuan Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, at Pothiwong Pagoda in Bay Hien Ward and Chantarangsay Pagoda (also known as Candaransi Pagoda), in Xuan Hoa Ward, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha and the delegation visited and presented gifts to outstanding Khmer individuals, disadvantaged households, and senior dignitaries of Khmer Theravada Buddhism.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha conveyed her sincere regards and best wishes for a prosperous, peaceful, united, and happy Chol Chnam Thmay New Year to venerable dignitaries, delegates, and the entire Khmer community.

She emphasized that the visits, holiday greetings, and gift presentations reflect the Party and State’s profound attention to the Khmer people and Khmer Theravada Buddhism.

These activities help further consolidate public confidence in the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies, while also providing an opportunity for authorities to listen to and grasp practical realities, thereby better serving leadership and direction in the coming period.

The working delegation of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs presents gifts to Chantarangsay Pagoda in Xuan Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, the Khmer community in Ho Chi Minh City has upheld its patriotic tradition and strong spirit of solidarity, striving to overcome difficulties in labor and production. The Khmer community has actively participated in patriotic emulation movements, making significant contributions to the city’s overall socio-economic development.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha affirmed that the Party and State highly value and acknowledge these meaningful contributions, which have played an important role in strengthening the great national unity bloc.

She expressed her hope that the Khmer community will continue to uphold its traditions of solidarity, self-reliance, and resilience; preserve and promote its cultural identity; and join hands in building a civilized urban lifestyle and a culturally rich community.

At the same time, she called on local Party committees and authorities to continue effectively implementing ethnic and religious policies, with due attention to improving both the material and spiritual well-being of the Khmer community.

The working delegation of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs visits Pothiwong Pagoda in Bay Hien Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City is also expected to further promote the role of reputable individuals and religious dignitaries within the community, ensuring that all residents—especially poor and disadvantaged households—can enjoy a joyful, safe, and economical Chol Chnam Thmay holiday imbued with rich cultural identity.

The Chol Chnam Thmay Festival is a particularly sacred traditional celebration of the Khmer people. It not only marks the transition to the New Year but also serves as an occasion for individuals to reconnect with their roots, strengthen their faith, preserve and promote fine cultural values, and enhance community solidarity, fostering harmony between religious and secular life.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh