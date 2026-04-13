Nearly 2.2 million delegates attend national conference

On April 13, the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a national conference to study, disseminate, and implement the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the event and delivered a keynote directive speech.

The conference was held in a hybrid format, with an in-person session at the Dien Hong Hall in the National Assembly Building and connected online to more than 36,000 local venues, including Party Committees of provinces and cities and Party organizations under the Government, as well as ministries, agencies, public service units, and grassroots-level units.

Over 2.2 million delegates attended the conference nationwide. The event was broadcast live on VTV1.

Attending the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Commmitee Tran Luu Quang, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Commmitee Nguyen Van Nen, Stannding Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Commmitee Le Quoc Phong, Vice Secretary of the Party Commmitee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretaries of the municipal Party Commmitee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, former Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Pham Phuong Thao.

Former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Commmitee Nguyen Van Nen, attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference aims to foster a high level of consensus in both awareness and action regarding the major guidelines and strategic decisions of the Party Central Committee while enabling cadres and Party members to firmly grasp the core contents, new points, and key priorities of the resolution.

On that basis, the resolution will be translated into practical, feasible, and effective action programs and plans aligned with real conditions, thereby enhancing the responsibility of Party committees, Party organizations, and heads of units in organizing implementation and ensuring its synchronized, consistent, and seamless execution from the central to the grassroots levels.

This aims at fostering broad consensus, strengthening public confidence, and inspiring strong political resolve, as well as a spirit of innovation and creativity across the entire Party, people, and armed forces, with a view to successfully achieving the goals of rapid and sustainable national development, maintaining political stability, and reinforcing national defense and security in the new period.

Leaders of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference disseminated the core contents, new points, and key priorities of the resolutions, regulations, and conclusions adopted at the 2nd Plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, covering major thematic areas such as regulations on the implementation of the Party Charter; a resolution on renewing and enhancing the effectiveness of inspection, supervision, and Party discipline; and regulations on inspection, supervision, and Party discipline.

It also addressed key themes, including fundamental provisions on political and ideological work within the Party; a resolution on further strengthening the Party’s leadership in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena in the new period; and a conclusion on the five-year socio-economic development plan, national financial strategy, and public debt borrowing and repayment, as well as medium-term public investment for the 2026–2030 period, associated with achieving double-digit economic growth.

Leaders of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh