HCMC Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association visits Lao Consulate for Bunpimay

Here, the delegation, led by Chairman of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Chau, was received by Lao Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay and staff of the consulate.
Mr. Ngo Minh Chau extended greetings for Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay to the Consulate General of Laos in the city.
During the visit, the delegation expressed delight at the achievements of the Lao people over the past year and highlighted the strong, enduring friendship between Vietnam and Laos, which continues to develop across political and people-to-people ties.
On behalf of the association, Chairman of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Chau extended New Year wishes to the consul general, consulate staff and their families, expressing hopes for continued prosperity in Laos and for the lasting strength of the Vietnam–Laos friendship.
On this occasion, the association’s business club presented 150 gift packages to Lao and Cambodian students studying at universities in Ho Chi Minh City, encouraging them to celebrate the traditional New Year and focus on their studies.