Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association visits Lao Consulate for Bunpimay

SGGP

The Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City paid a visit to the Consulate General of Laos in the city on April 10.

Here, the delegation, led by Chairman of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Chau, was received by Lao Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay and staff of the consulate.

Mr. Ngo Minh Chau extended greetings for Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay to the Consulate General of Laos in the city.

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Chairman Ngo Minh Chau and members of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City present flowers and New Year wishes to the staff of the Lao Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the visit, the delegation expressed delight at the achievements of the Lao people over the past year and highlighted the strong, enduring friendship between Vietnam and Laos, which continues to develop across political and people-to-people ties.

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Lao Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay performs a traditional Lao gesture to extend New Year greetings to the visiting delegation.

On behalf of the association, Chairman of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Chau extended New Year wishes to the consul general, consulate staff and their families, expressing hopes for continued prosperity in Laos and for the lasting strength of the Vietnam–Laos friendship.

On this occasion, the association’s business club presented 150 gift packages to Lao and Cambodian students studying at universities in Ho Chi Minh City, encouraging them to celebrate the traditional New Year and focus on their studies.

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Representatives of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City’s Business Club present New Year gifts to Lao students studying in the city.
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By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City the Lao Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay

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