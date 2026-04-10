Ho Chi Minh City seeks parking arrangement solutions for Book Street

Relevant authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are coordinating to develop appropriate solutions for parking facilities at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, aiming to balance public demand with urban aesthetics and order in the central area.

Mr. Do Diep Gia Hop, Deputy Head of the Traffic Infrastructure Maintenance and Operation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The proposed solutions are expected to meet the practical needs of residents and visitors while ensuring the quality of the urban landscape, traffic order, and overall environmental planning in the city center.

On April 9, at a press conference on the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Do Diep Gia Hop, Deputy Head of the Traffic Infrastructure Maintenance and Operation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said that the unit had received relevant proposals regarding the organization of parking facilities serving Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

He added that the Department of Construction is currently coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and local authorities to develop appropriate solutions to address the issue.

According to Mr. Do Diep Gia Hop, the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street attracts a large number of residents and visitors. The demand for parking arrangements in the area is legitimate. However, the use of sidewalks in the city center must be carefully considered to ensure that it does not affect traffic order, urban aesthetics, or public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Mr. Le Nguyen Viet Nam, acting head of the Economic, Infrastructure, and Urban Management Division of Saigon Ward, noted that organizing parking facilities in the area would place significant pressure on infrastructure and public space.

He added that the site is also located in front of the mural artwork “Beautiful Vietnam,” which attracts a large number of visitors for sightseeing and photography. Setting up parking facilities there could negatively affect the visual landscape, reduce pedestrian space, and pose potential traffic safety risks.

However, the ward does not propose to terminate parking services altogether but instead recommends reviewing and rearranging parking locations to more suitable sites.

A parking area at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Hoang, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Company Limited, stated that the two sidewalk parking areas on Cong Xa Paris and Hai Ba Trung streets have existed for more than 10 years, closely associated with the formation and development of the book street. The demand for parking at the site remains very high.

He noted that alternative parking locations, such as the area near the Ho Chi Minh City Telecommunications Building, are frequently overloaded and unable to meet actual demand.

If convenient parking is not available, residents and visitors will face difficulties accessing the book street, which would directly affect its operations. Therefore, he proposed maintaining the existing parking areas.

In reality, the current parking arrangement still ensures a pedestrian walkway of more than 2.5 meters without obstructing traffic or affecting sightseeing and photography activities of residents and tourists, Mr. Le Hoang analyzed.

Regarding the issue, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street is a distinctive cultural space that plays an important role in promoting reading culture and organizing community activities.

He noted that, in order for the book street to operate effectively, it is necessary to ensure supporting infrastructure, including parking facilities for readers. However, such arrangements must comply with regulations and ensure traffic order, safety, and urban aesthetics.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi also proposed the development of a comprehensive and long-term solution that would facilitate public access while aligning with the city’s urban management orientation. In the coming period, relevant units are expected to hold a meeting to agree on the optimal parking arrangement for the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street area.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh