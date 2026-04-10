City leader extends greetings for Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bunpimay

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City visited the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City to extend greetings for Laos’ traditional New Year festival, Bunpimay, on April 10, highlighting the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong led the visit.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (L) extends New Year greetings to the Consulate General of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the Lao traditional New Year, Bunpimay. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

During the visit, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the staff of the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City and to the people of Laos on the occasion of Bunpimay.

He expressed appreciation for the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, in which Ho Chi Minh City continues to play an active role in promoting bilateral ties.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities has developed strongly in recent years across multiple fields, including human resource training, healthcare, education, trade and investment, culture, and people-to-people exchange, contributing to socio-economic development on both sides.

The city affirmed its commitment to further strengthening and expanding this friendly cooperation in the future.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visit and extend New Year greetings to the Consulate General of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the Lao traditional New Year Bunpimay.

In response, Lao Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay expressed gratitude for the warm sentiments and attention from Ho Chi Minh City leaders on the occasion of Bunpimay. He extended his best wishes to the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City, and expressed hope that the friendship between Laos and Vietnam, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, will continue to grow ever stronger and more fruitful.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong