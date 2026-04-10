Deputy secretaries of HCMC Party Committee assigned to oversee key tasks

Deputy secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee have been assigned to oversee major priorities, aiming to strengthen governance, accelerate key projects and ensure effective socio-economic development.

On April 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office announced the conclusions of Politburo Member and Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang on key tasks that require focused leadership and direction in the coming period.

Specifically, Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, has been assigned to lead efforts to establish a Steering Committee for City Development Research, oversee a comprehensive review of the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, and direct the drafting of a Law on Special Urban Areas along with related guiding decrees.

Standing Deputy Party Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, has been tasked with directing efforts to ensure the timely groundbreaking of key projects in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026).

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He is also assigned to accelerate the construction and expansion of the “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, ensuring completion before September 2, 2026. In addition, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc will review and reassign responsibilities among vice chairpersons of the People’s Committee to ensure clear, specialized and coordinated management, avoiding overlaps in functions and duties.

He will also study the implementation of policies such as free bus fares and port infrastructure fee exemptions for residents and businesses, while focusing on resolving outstanding issues in land management and use.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, has been assigned to monitor, supervise and urge relevant agencies to review and resolve delayed and prolonged investment projects across the city within 2026.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He is also tasked with directing and overseeing the implementation of the urban renovation program for housing along and over rivers, canals, and waterways in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 period, ensuring effectiveness and adherence to set requirements and timelines.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, has been assigned to direct, monitor and supervise the development of school infrastructure and the recruitment of teachers at all levels. The goal is to ensure sufficient classrooms by the 2027–2028 academic year, eliminating the need for third-shift classes across the city.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, R) (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He will also oversee programs on housing and accommodation for workers, as well as the implementation of city policies on community healthcare and elderly care. In addition, he is tasked with monitoring and guiding cooperation and support initiatives with other provinces and cities to ensure they are practical and effective.

Deputy Party Secretary Dang Minh Thong (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, has been assigned to direct relevant agencies to advise the Standing Committee on issuing a directive to effectively manage and utilize public land and housing assets, ensuring clear assignment of responsibilities, tasks, accountability and timelines.

Meanwhile, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, will continue to direct the Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission to accelerate the development of a plan for restructuring the city’s press system.

Deputy Party Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the same time, she will direct the Party Committee’s Organization Commission to study the establishment of two Party organizations under the City Party Committee, one for universities and another for healthcare institutions, while continuing to review, update, and supplement personnel planning to meet leadership and staffing requirements for the next term.

Ho Chi Minh City has identified urgent priorities in the coming period, including swiftly consolidating personnel, stabilizing the organizational structure, and ensuring the smooth and effective operation of the political system. At the same time, all government levels and sectors are required to focus on resolving outstanding issues and accelerating the implementation of the city’s socio-economic development goals. Efforts will also be directed toward effectively carrying out the action program for the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the resolution of the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term. Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has agreed to assign its members to oversee and direct key tasks within their authority in the period ahead.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong