HCMC reviews bottlenecks in licensing individual housing construction

Ho Chi Minh City is reviewing difficulties and procedural bottlenecks in the issuance of construction permits for individual houses.

Residential area of Hiep Phuoc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a document to the People’s Committees of communes, wards, and Con Dao Special Zone regarding difficulties and obstacles in granting construction permits for individual houses under the jurisdiction of commune-level authorities.

According to the Department of Construction, it has recently received feedback from individuals and organizations indicating that several ward- and commune-level People’s Committees have not been accepting or processing applications for construction permits for individual housing.

The Department noted that the appraisal and issuance of such permits are currently based on 1/2000-scale zoning plans and relevant legal provisions on planning under the Law on Construction, as amended and supplemented by the 2024 Law on Urban and Rural Planning.

However, a review shows that many areas have yet to be covered by detailed plans in accordance with urban and rural planning legislation or lack specific urban design schemes and architectural management regulations issued by competent authorities. In some cases, existing planning frameworks and architectural management regulations have already expired.

According to the Department, some commune- and ward-level authorities continue to rely on expired master plans, zoning plans, outdated architectural management regulations, and construction planning standards as the basis for granting construction permits. Meanwhile, other localities have temporarily suspended the receipt of applications due to the absence of approved detailed plans or architectural management regulations.

To establish a solid basis for addressing these bottlenecks, the Department of Construction has requested commune-level People’s Committees to review the planning status within their jurisdictions. This includes 1/2000-scale zoning plans, 1/500-scale detailed plans, and existing architectural management regulations, while also proposing appropriate solutions.

Based on these reviews, the Department of Construction will coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture and other relevant agencies to consolidate findings and report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for consideration and resolution.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh