Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to break ground on seven mega projects for April 30 anniversary

SGGPO

Marking the 51st anniversary of the Reunification Day (April 30), Ho Chi Minh City plans to simultaneously launch seven mega projects worth hundreds of trillions of Vietnamese dong.

With a 2026 public investment plan of VND148.6 trillion (US$5.6 billion), the city has disbursed over VND13.6 trillion (US$517 million) in the first quarter. The highlight of the second quarter will be the groundbreaking of major projects expected to boost growth and reshape the city’s urban landscape.

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Perspective view of Can Gio International Transshipment Port in Can Gio

Key projects include the Central Square and Administrative Center, Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi waterfront park, Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem railway line, Ho Tram–Long Thanh expressway, International University Urban Area in Hoc Mon, Cai Mep Ha general and container port, and Can Gio international transshipment port.

According to Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance Nguyen Thanh Toan, these projects will create strong growth momentum and spillover effects for the coming years.

The city will carry out 24/7 construction while utilizing special policies under Resolution 260/2025/QH15 to unlock resources and speed up modern, sustainable growth.

Additionally, Becamex IDC has registered to launch several projects, including the Northern Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Urban Area, which will include key components such as a 15.14-hectare concentrated digital technology project; a 100-hectare centralized digital tech hub for research and development (R&D); a 103-hectare Innovation Tower; a smart logistics zone covering 34 hectare; and a 600-hectare Riverside High-Tech Industrial Park.

For social housing, Becamex IDC will launch a project of about 6,229 apartments in Dinh Hoa and VietSing areas.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong

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mega projects April 30 anniversary Becamex IDC Can Gio International Transshipment Port Central Square and Administrative Center Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi waterfront park Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem railway line Ho Tram–Long Thanh expressway International University Urban Area in Hoc Mon Cai Mep Ha general and container port groundbreaking

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