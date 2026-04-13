Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City targets 1,680 rural workers for agricultural training in 2026

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed local authorities to expand agricultural vocational training, prioritizing disadvantaged rural workers and ensuring each commune or ward trains at least 50 individuals annually.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has urged for the coordinated and efficient execution of agricultural vocational training initiatives aimed at rural workers.

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By 2026, at least 1,680 people in rural areas in HCMC will receive agricultural vocational training

According to the directive, the Department of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for assisting local authorities in training a minimum of 1,680 rural workers by the year 2026.

Priority will be accorded to those benefiting from preferential policies, which include individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the revolution, members of impoverished and near-impoverished households, ethnic minority groups, persons with disabilities, families affected by agricultural land acquisition, and female workers.

The People’s Committee in communes, wards, and special administrative units are required to organize annual agricultural vocational training in line with local conditions. Each locality is expected to train a minimum of 50 rural workers, aligned with its development orientation.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan

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preferential policies agricultural vocational training agricultural land acquisition

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