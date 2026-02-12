HCMC provides VND500 million for social welfare programs in Can Tho

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City this morning paid a pre-Tet visit to the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City.

The delegation, led by Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.

In a warm atmosphere, on behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Mr. Vo Van Minh extended New Year wishes of health and prosperity to the leaders of Can Tho.

Can Tho City, as the center of the Mekong Delta region, maintains close ties and a strong partnership with Ho Chi Minh City. Notably, the Mekong Delta provides a significant source of human resources, labor and raw materials for the Southeastern region, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Vo Van Minh expressed his hope that Can Tho in particular, and Mekong Delta localities in general, would continue to join hands and stand united with HCMC in implementing socio-economic development programs and plans, contributing to the country’s overall growth.

The delegation from Ho Chi Minh City presents Tet gifts to leaders of Can Tho City.

On behalf of Can Tho’s leadership, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City Ho Thi Cam Dao expressed sincere appreciation for the attention and meaningful support from the HCMC Party Committee to the Party organization, authorities and people of Can Tho, particularly in social welfare efforts.

She also voiced her hope that in the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City as the nation’s largest economic hub would continue to expand cooperation programs and plans with Can Tho across various sectors to further promote socio-economic development.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City Vo Van Minh presented a symbolic board representing VND500 million (US$19,249) in financial support to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh (left) presents a symbolic board representing VND500 million (US$19,249) in financial support to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City.

Specifically, VND400 million (US$15,422) from the city’s “For the Poor” Fund will be used to provide Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, officials and soldiers, poor and near-poor households, and disadvantaged families. An additional VND100 million (US$3,855) from the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands – For the City’s Frontline” Fund will fund Tet gifts for children supported by border guard stations and beneficiaries of the “Accompanying Children to School” program.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong