Disadvantaged workers provided air tickets to return home for Tet

Hundreds of disadvantaged workers will be flown home for Tet under a trade union support program aimed at easing travel costs and helping migrant laborers reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year.

The “Trade Union Flights” program has been organized annually in recent years by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

According to Mr. Ngo Duy Hieu, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, from February 12 to 16, dedicated flights will depart from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to localities with large numbers of migrant workers, including Hanoi, Nghe An, and Hue.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor announced on February 11 that the program “Trade Union Flights – Lunar New Year 2026” is ready to roll out, aiming to ease travel costs and enable migrant workers to reunite with their families during the traditional Tet holiday.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has allocated 500 one-way air tickets and 500 gift packages, each worth VND300,000, to the Labor Federations of HCMC, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh. Beneficiaries are union members and workers facing difficult circumstances, with priority given to those who have not returned home for Tet for three years or more. Each worker may travel with one family member—spouse, parent, or child—and must commit to resuming work on schedule after the holiday.

Flights will depart from Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC between February 12 and 16, arriving at Noi Bai (Hanoi), Vinh (Nghe An), and Phu Bai (Hue) airports. The initiative forms part of the broader Tet transport support program jointly organized by the trade union and partner units.

Prior to departure, leaders of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the HCMC Labor Federation, together with representatives from Southern localities, will meet workers at the airport to extend Tet greetings and present gifts.

In addition, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor is implementing a range of support programs, including “Trade Union Buses,” “Trade Union Trains – Spring 2026,” and “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026,” among other welfare activities. Notably, the “Trade Union Trains – Spring 2026” program will provide 2,000 round-trip train tickets and 2,000 gift packages worth VND300,000 each to union members and workers.

Workers in Southern provinces board a train departing Saigon Station on February 10 to return home for the Lunar New Year 2026

Mr. Ngo Duy Hieu said that more than 12 million union members, workers, and their family members nationwide are expected to receive support from trade union organizations this year. Funding is sourced from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor’s financial resources, social contributions, and support from partner organizations.

“Amid ongoing income pressures, rising living costs and travel expenses faced by many union members and workers, the program not only alleviates financial burdens but also serves as timely recognition and encouragement for those who have remained dedicated and contributed to enterprises and society,” he said.

Beyond its social welfare significance, organizing collective transport also helps ensure traffic safety during the Tet peak period and eases pressure on the road transport system.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan