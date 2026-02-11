Party leader attends ground-breaking of inter-level boarding school in Dak Lak

The Party leader emphasised that this boarding school is not merely a construction project, but a work of profound social significance, demonstrating the Party and State’s care for children of ethnic minority communities in disadvantaged areas.

Party General Secretary To Lam (C) and other delegates press the button to break ground for the Ea Rok Primary and Secondary Boarding School project. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a ground-breaking ceremony for Ea Rok Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Dak Lak province, jointly organized by the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the provincial People’s Committee on February 11.

The project is regarded as having practical significance for education and training, as well as for the socio-economic development of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Phung Sy Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA, noted that Ea Rok is a locality with a large ethnic minority population and faces considerable socio-economic difficulties, while facilities for teaching and learning remain inadequate. In this context, the construction of an inter-level boarding school that ensures appropriate conditions for students’ study, daily life, and personal growth is both necessary and in line with the aspirations of residents and the development requirements of the locality.

The school, built on an area of nearly 6 hectares in Ea Rok commune, is designed to include 18 classes, comprising 10 classes for primary education and eight for secondary education, along with fully equipped classrooms, a library, a multi-purpose hall, and a modern boarding facility. Total investment amounts to VND150 billion (US$5.78 million), mobilized from resources and enterprises under the Ministry of National Defense.

In his remarks, General Secretary To Lam, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, stressed that throughout the revolutionary leadership process, the Party has always attached great importance to education, particularly in ethnic minority areas and remote and disadvantaged regions. Alongside issuing major policies to fundamentally reform and comprehensively develop education and training, the Party and State have clearly identified the need to expand educational care and investment toward areas facing the greatest difficulties, where long-term and fundamental investment is required to achieve substantive change.

This approach, he noted, reflects a people-centered development philosophy that views investment in education as investment in the future and in the country’s sustainable development.

The party leader emphasized that this boarding school is not merely a construction project but a work of profound social significance, demonstrating the Party and State’s care for children of ethnic minority communities in disadvantaged areas. The project will help create an important breakthrough in local education development, nurture on-the-spot human resources, gradually raise intellectual standards, and improve the quality of human resources, thereby promoting socio-economic development, improving people’s livelihoods, and preserving ethnic cultural identities, he said.

To ensure the project is completed on time and operates effectively, he called on the Ministry of National Defense to continue directing construction to ensure progress, quality, technical, and safety requirements while closely coordinating with relevant agencies and local authorities. He also urged Dak Lak, the education sector, local Party committees and authorities, and the school to proactively prepare teaching staff, curricula, and management plans to ensure effective operation once the project is completed.

The Party chief expressed his hope that students in Ea Rok commune and Dak Lak province as a whole will nurture aspirations for learning, cultivate determination to overcome difficulties, and study to grow, escape poverty, and contribute to the development of their homeland.

On the occasion of the New Year 2026 and ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, he extended his warm regards and best wishes to revolutionary veterans and all ethnic communities, as well as to teachers and students in Ea Rok commune.

Party General Secretary To Lam and General Phan Van Giang present gifts to Ea Rok Commune. (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, General Secretary To Lam and General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defense, also presented gifts to the local Party organization, teachers, students, and disadvantaged families in the locality.

