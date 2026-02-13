Workers stay on site over Tet to accelerate APEC 2027 infrastructure

Throughout the Lunar New Year holiday, thousands of engineers and workers stayed at construction sites, ensuring uninterrupted work on major infrastructure projects serving the APEC 2027 Summit to meet scheduled deadlines.

On the morning of February 13, leaders of the Sun Group provided updates on the construction of major projects serving APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Among them, the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project is one of the national key projects serving APEC 2027, with a strict deadline set for completion by December 31, 2026. Therefore, during this Lunar New Year, the project continues construction with more than 1,400 workers and 150 technical staff from contractors, supervision consultants and the project management board.

For the APEC Convention – Exhibition Center and the Multi-purpose Performance Hall project, contractors have also maintained construction throughout the holiday with nearly 1,000 personnel. Work is mainly focused on structural components to ensure the timely installation of steel structures in the next phase.

Meanwhile, for the upgrade and expansion project of Provincial Road DT975, contractors have mobilized 84 personnel, accounting for about 35 percent of the total workforce currently engaged in the project.

Workers at the construction site of Passenger Terminal T2, Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Hop, Deputy Director of the APEC 2027 PPP Projects Executive Board under Sun Group, stated that multiple tasks are being carried out simultaneously, including the removal of organic soil, site clearance, dismantling of old sidewalks, excavation and construction of roadbed embankments.

Sustaining construction throughout the Lunar New Year enables the unit to optimize weather conditions and keep the project on an accelerated track. At the same time, it reinforces the commitment and morale of Sun Group’s construction teams and contractors, preventing any disruption to the schedule, he emphasized.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Huyen Huong