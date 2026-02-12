Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway put into operation on February 12

The Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon component project, part of the eastern North–South Expressway development spanning from Km1050 to Km1138+00, was officially put into operation at 11 a.m. on February 12.

According to Project Management Unit 2, the route will not collect tolls at this stage. Along the section, there is one toll station located at Km1050+600, serving as a temporary facility for the closed toll collection system of the Da Nang–Quang Ngai Expressway.

On February 11, Deputy Director of Project Management Unit 2 under the Ministry of Construction, Cao Viet Hung, signed Official Dispatch No. 282/BQLDA2-QNHN addressed to the People’s Committees of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces regarding the opening and commencement of operations of the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon section.

The project is part of the eastern North–South Expressway development for the 2021–2025 period and is being put into service to meet rising travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Under traffic regulations for the new section, the maximum speed limit on standard stretches of the expressway is set at 90 km/h for passenger cars, trucks weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, and buses with up to 29 seats. A maximum speed of 80 km/h applies to sleeper coaches and all other vehicle categories. The minimum speed is 60 km/h.

On road branches within interchanges, the maximum speed is capped at 50 km/h, as indicated by installed road signage. Speed limits on connecting routes are likewise governed by traffic signs placed along them.

Vehicles traveling in the north–south direction are required to use the two main carriageway lanes of the expressway, each measuring 3.5 meters in width, and remain on the right-hand side in the direction of travel. Traffic will pass through interchanges at Km1051+594, the junction with Provincial Road 624B, the junction with National Highway 24, the Sa Huynh interchange, and the Hoai Nhon interchange before proceeding to the end of the section and continuing onto the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon Expressway.

During the initial phase of operations, contractors will continue to complete the remaining components of the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon section. These include rest service areas, an intelligent transportation system (ITS), an electronic toll collection system, and parallel service roads serving local communities along the entire route.

Construction of the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon component project began in January 2023, with a total investment of more than VND20 trillion (US$770.3 million).

The main carriageway features three tunnels. The project begins at Km1050+00 in Nghia Giang Commune, Quang Ngai Province, and ends at Km1138+00 in Bong Son Ward, Gia Lai Province, where it connects with the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon component project.

Project Management Unit 2 has also issued an official request to the Traffic Police Department, authorities in Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces, and relevant agencies to coordinate efforts to ensure security, traffic safety, fire prevention and response, and the handling of incidents along the expressway.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh