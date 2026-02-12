Memorial service held for former Government leader in Hanoi

A state-protocol memorial service for former Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers Doan Duy Thanh was held.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) held a state-protocol memorial service for former Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers (now the Government) Doan Duy Thanh in Hanoi on February 12.

Doan Duy Thanh held a series of senior roles across decades of public service. He served as a member of the Party Central Committee during its 5th and 6th tenures, National Assembly deputy in the 7th and 8th terms, Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee and Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee, Minister of Foreign Trade, Minister of Foreign Economic Relations (now the Ministry of Industry and Trade), Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A delegation from the Party Central Committee and the Government, led by Politburo member of the 13th tenure and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, paid tribute to the late former Deputy Chairman and extended condolences to his family.

Another delegation representing the State President, headed by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, also paid respect and offered sympathies to the bereaved family.

The NA delegation, led by Vice Chairman Vu Hong Thanh, came to pay tribute and express condolences.

Representing the VFF Central Committee, a delegation led by member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations, and Vice President–General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Ha Thi Nga, also paid respect.

Among those in attendance were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, along with many incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other leaders sent wreaths in tribute.

The burial ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 on February 13 at his hometown cemetery in Tuong Vu hamlet, Lai Khe commune, Hai Phong city.

