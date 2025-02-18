Sports

Vietnam secures two more medals at 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup

SGGPO

Vietnamese shooting team continued the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event at the 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup in Thailand on February 18.

Three shooters Ha Minh Thanh, Pham Quang Huy and Vu Tien Nam represented the Vietnamese shooting team competing in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol team event. As a result, Vietnam secured one gold medal with a total score of 1727 by summing the score of all the players in the team event.

img-2360-9973-446.jpg.jpg
Vietnamese shooter Ha Minh Thanh (second from the right) along with coaches Tran Quoc Cuong and Le Doan Cuong along with teammates make great efforts in the men's 25-meter rapid-fire pistol team event at the 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup. (Photo: Minh Minh)

The gold medal is the highest achievement that Vietnamese shooting has been waiting for nearly 20 years.

In the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event, although shooter Ha Minh Thanh made great efforts to consistently stay in the top ranks, he was eliminated in the final round, finishing in the third place with 25 points and winning a bronze medal.

Related News
By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup Vietnamese shooting team

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn