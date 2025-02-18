Vietnam secures two more medals at 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup

Vietnamese shooting team continued the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event at the 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup in Thailand on February 18.

Three shooters Ha Minh Thanh, Pham Quang Huy and Vu Tien Nam represented the Vietnamese shooting team competing in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol team event. As a result, Vietnam secured one gold medal with a total score of 1727 by summing the score of all the players in the team event.

Vietnamese shooter Ha Minh Thanh (second from the right) along with coaches Tran Quoc Cuong and Le Doan Cuong along with teammates make great efforts in the men's 25-meter rapid-fire pistol team event at the 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup. (Photo: Minh Minh)

The gold medal is the highest achievement that Vietnamese shooting has been waiting for nearly 20 years.

In the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event, although shooter Ha Minh Thanh made great efforts to consistently stay in the top ranks, he was eliminated in the final round, finishing in the third place with 25 points and winning a bronze medal.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong