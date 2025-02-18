Vietnam secures two more medals at 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup

Three shooters Ha Minh Thanh, Pham Quang Huy and Vu Tien Nam represented the Vietnamese shooting team competing in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol team event. As a result, Vietnam secured one gold medal with a total score of 1727 by summing the score of all the players in the team event.
The gold medal is the highest achievement that Vietnamese shooting has been waiting for nearly 20 years.
In the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event, although shooter Ha Minh Thanh made great efforts to consistently stay in the top ranks, he was eliminated in the final round, finishing in the third place with 25 points and winning a bronze medal.