ISSF grants Coaches License A to former head coach of Vietnam's shooting team

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Coaches License A was awarded to former head coach of Vietnam's shooting team Nguyen Thi Nhung.

ISSF Coaches License A is the highest level in the certification system issued by the International Shooting Sport Federation.

This advanced certification attests that professional coaches have trained in sports shooting.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Nhung was granted the ISSF certificated shooting sports coach class A in pistol on December 31, 2024.

Coach Nguyen Thi Nhung has retired from the head of the Shooting Department at the General Department of Sports and Physical Training and head coach of Vietnam’s shooting team.

Coach Nguyen Thi Nhung cheers for the gold medal from shooter Tran Quoc Cuong of Vietnam's shooting team at the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: Minh Minh)

During her coaching career, one of the most notable achievements from the contribution of coach Nguyen Thi Nhung was the gold medal of shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil, and other outstanding achievements at the SEA Games, Asian Games and ASIAD.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Huyen Huong

