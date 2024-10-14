Sports

Vietnam rowing bags another gold, finishes 4th at 2024 Asian Championships

The Vietnamese rowing team delivered an outstanding performance on the final day of the 2024 Asian Rowing Championships, securing another gold medal and finishing 4th overall.

The Vietnamese rowing team wins another gold medal on the last day, helping the team finish 4th overall.

October 13 marked the conclusion of the championship held in Uzbekistan. On this decisive day, the Vietnamese team competed in the women's eight boat final, a crucial race for medals.

The lineup included rowers Nguyen Thi Giang, Phan Thi Thao, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh, Le Thi Hien, Ha Thi Vui, Dinh Thi Hao, Pham Thi Hue, Du Thi Bong, and Luong Thi Thao. The Vietnamese team impressively outpaced their competitors from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to cross the finish line first, claiming the gold medal.

This was the second gold medal for the Vietnamese rowing team at the tournament. Earlier, they had won the gold in the women's double sculls event.

There were high hopes for another victory in the women's lightweight double sculls event, featuring rowers Luong Thi Thao and Nguyen Thi Giang. However, they finished third, earning a bronze medal. The gold went to Iran, while Thailand took the silver.

In total, the Vietnamese rowing team concluded the tournament with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, placing 4th overall. China dominated with seven gold and two silver medals. Uzbekistan, the host, finished second with five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. A total of nine teams won medals across both men's and women's events. Following the championship, the Vietnamese rowing team will return home to prepare for the national championships.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

