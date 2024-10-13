Pham Thi Hue, Dinh Thi Hao win gold medal at Asian Rowing Championships

The Vietnamese rowing team has secured its first gold medal at the 2024 Asian Rowing Championships, thanks to the well-known duo Pham Thi Hue and Dinh Thi Hao.

Pham Thi Hue and Dinh Thi Hao win gold medal at the 2024 Asian Rowing Championships.

Currently competing in Uzbekistan, the Vietnamese rowing team achieved this significant victory on October 12 (local time) in the women's double sculls event. In the final, Pham Thi Hue and Dinh Thi Hao outpaced their closest rivals, China and Hong Kong (China), to finish first and win the gold medal. This marks the first gold medal for the Vietnamese rowing team at the 2024 Asian Championships.

Pham Thi Hue recently represented Vietnam at the 2024 Paris Olympics in August. The 2024 Asian Rowing Championships is her first international competition since the Olympics.

Earlier in the championship, the team also earned two silver medals, with one in the men's event and one in the women's. In the lightweight men's double sculls final, Dinh The Nam and Nguyen Huu Thanh finished second, narrowly missing gold to the host team, Uzbekistan. In the women’s four sculls final, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh, Le Thi Hien, Ha Thi Vui, and Du Thi Bong secured a silver medal after being defeated by the Chinese team. The team also added a bronze medal in the quadruple sculls event, where four women have two oars each.

The 2024 Asian Rowing Championships will run until October 14, featuring the continent's strongest teams competing for eight sets of medals for men and eight for women. The remaining events will take place on October 13.

Following the championships, the Vietnamese rowing team will return home to prepare for the 2024 National Rowing Championships, scheduled to be held in Hai Phong at the end of October.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan