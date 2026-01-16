Vietnam rises as Laos’ third-largest trading partner

On January 15, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that trade relations between Vietnam and Laos have grown strongly, with Vietnam now becoming the third-largest trading partner of Laos, after China and Thailand.

Import and export activities through Vietnam-Laos border gates maintain positive growth.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday reported that Vietnam–Laos trade relations have grown positively, positioning Vietnam as Laos’ third-largest trading partner, following China and Thailand.

According to the ministry, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Laos reached US$2.2 billion in 2024. In 2025, total trade volume rose to US$2.98 billion, marking a 32.7 percent increase compared to 2024.

Vietnam’s main exports to Laos in 2025 included chemical products, machinery and equipment, steel, animal feed, fertilizers, plastic products, paper, electrical cables, construction materials, confectionery, and coffee.

Conversely, Vietnam primarily imported coal, fertilizers, fruits and vegetables, and several types of metals from Laos.

According to Tran Thi Tu Anh, Commercial Counselor of the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos, this impressive result stems from the effective implementation of bilateral and border trade agreements, as well as enhanced trade promotion and business connectivity activities between the two countries.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade emphasized that achieving the target of raising Vietnam–Laos bilateral trade to US$5 billion in the coming period will require coordinated efforts among ministries, local authorities, and active participation from both countries’ business communities to ensure sustainable and substantive growth in trade relations.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Laos also noted that bilateral trade and investment cooperation is expanding into the energy sector, with several wind power projects in Laos already commencing commercial operations and exporting electricity to Vietnam since late 2025. Both sides have identified economic, trade, and investment cooperation as a strategic pillar in strengthening their partnership in the coming years.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan