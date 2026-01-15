Vietnam, Laos step up coordination in border management, protection

Representatives from Laos and Vietnam sign the agreement at the ceremony. (Photo : VNA)

The Military Command of the central province of Quang Tri on January 15 announced that its Defense Command Region 5—Khe Sanh and the Military Commands of Se Pon and Nong districts under the Military Command of Savannakhet province and the Military Command of Sa Muoi district under the Military Command of Salavan province of Laos established their twin relations and signed an agreement on operational coordination regulations.

At the signing ceremony, the participating units agreed on a coordination mechanism aimed at further strengthening solidarity, friendship, and close cooperation in border management and protection.

Under the agreement, the sides committed to focusing on key areas, including regular and ad hoc exchanges of information on hostile forces’ activities and transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking and weapons smuggling; and coordinated efforts to prevent illegal encroachment, unlawful settlement, spontaneous cross-border migration, and illegal exploitation of forest and mineral resources.

Alongside close coordination in defense tasks, the units will step up communications and outreach to encourage border residents to strictly comply with the laws of each country and remain vigilant against distorted propaganda from hostile elements.

The agreement also includes mutual support in disaster prevention and response, mitigation of natural disasters and epidemic consequences, and the organization of cultural, artistic, sports, and exchange activities on major national occasions of both countries. The sides will hold biannual rotating meetings to review coordination results and outline directions for future cooperation.

Colonel Thieu Dang Anh, Deputy Commander of the Quang Tri Military Command, stressed that the signing of the twinning and cooperation regulation marks an important milestone, translating the political determination of the armed forces on both sides into concrete action to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The Quang Tri Military Command pledged to closely monitor, effectively implement, and direct the execution of the signed commitments, while instructing relevant agencies and units to translate the twinning agreement into practical, effective, and long-term activities.

Vietnamplus