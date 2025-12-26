New bridge inaugurated to boost Laos–Thailand–Vietnam trade connectivity

The fifth Laos–Thailand Friendship Bridge spanning the Mekong River was inaugurated on December 26, marking an important step in strengthening transport connectivity and promoting trade within the Mekong sub-region, particularly among Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.

Delegates at the inauguration of the fifth Laos–Thailand Friendship Bridge on December 26. (Photo: VNA)

The inauguration ceremony was attended by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, and Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen, and as well as senior leaders of Laos and Thailand, among others.

Addressing the event, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stressed that the project reflects close cooperation between the two governments and the aspirations of their people, particularly those of Bolikhamxay province (Laos) and Buengkan (Thailand). The bridge helps connect Laos to the region along the East–West Economic Corridor, facilitating transport, trade and tourism and delivering tangible benefits to the two countries.

The 1,350m bridge significantly shortens the distance from Buengkan in northeastern Thailand, through Bolikhamxay in central Laos, to the Cau Treo border gate in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province to just over 200 km, compared to more than 350 km previously, creating the shortest and most convenient route for transporting goods from Thailand to Vietnam.

The project is expected to open up new opportunities for economic development, trade, investment and tourism for the two border provinces of Bolikhamxay and Buengkan, and the wider Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS), which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and China’s Yunnan and Guangxi provinces.

The fifth bridge continues a series of Laos–Thailand transport cooperation projects following four friendship bridges already in operation, and is expected to further deepen traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Thailand while enhancing connectivity with Vietnam, contributing to a more dynamic and integrated Mekong sub-region.

Vietnamplus