Vietnam reviews new exporters in sugar trade probe

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has launched a review of newly identified foreign exporters as part of its ongoing anti-circumvention investigation into certain sugar imports into Vietnam.

This move aims to ensure fair trade practices and proper application of safeguard measures.

This information was updated in the early warning bulletin No. 9-2026 of the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on March 24. In line with this update, the Authority has distributed official questionnaires to relevant foreign manufacturers and exporters to gather data for the ongoing review process.

The Trade Remedies Authority requests that businesses cooperate fully, providing timely and accurate information to ensure their rights during the investigation. In case of failure to provide or providing incomplete information, the authorities may use available data to draw conclusions in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

The review is being conducted in accordance with Decision No. 3804/QD-BCT issued on December 31, 2025, by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The review of new exporting enterprises aims to determine the tax rates and obligations for applying trade safeguard measures to enterprises not previously considered.

Previously, Vietnam had applied trade safeguard measures to imported sugarcane to prevent dumping and tax evasion, and to protect the domestic sugar industry. The review is being conducted to ensure that the applied measures are correct and appropriate to the actual situation.

According to the present regulations, all information provided by enterprises during the review process will be kept confidential in accordance with the law on trade safeguards.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan