Concerns grow as Phung Hiep Sugar Factory stops operations again

Hundreds of sugarcane farmers are concerned as the Phung Hiep Sugar Factory has ceased operations for the 2024-2025 season.

Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Phung Hiep District, Hau Giang Province, recently expressed concerns from hundreds of sugarcane farmers as the Phung Hiep Sugar Factory under the Can Tho Sugar Joint Stock Company has ceased operations for the 2024-2025 sugarcane season. This marks the second consecutive season that the factory has halted production.

Hau Giang once boasted 15,000 hectares of sugarcane, supported by three operational sugar factories, all of which are now inactive. The current sugarcane area has shrunk to just 3,200 hectares, primarily located in Phung Hiep District. Farmers in the district have harvested and sold over 2,500 hectares of sugarcane at around VND1,500 per kilogram, mainly to beverage processing facilities.

In addition to recommending that farmers stagger their planting seasons for better sales, Phung Hiep District is gradually converting some sugarcane fields to more productive crops.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

