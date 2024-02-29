Vietnam receives nearly 3 million int’l visitors in first two months

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), nearly 3 million foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam in the first two months of this year.

Vietnam receives nearly 3 million international visitors in the first two months. (Photo: SGGP)

Foreign visitors to Vietnam arriving via air accounted for 84.2 percent of the total number of international visitors to the country, presenting 1.6 times higher than the same period last year.

The number of visitors by land and sea accounted for 12.8 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services saw an increase of 14 percent.

Total revenue from domestic and foreign tourists in the first two months of 2024 reached VND 9,000 billion (US$366 million), posted a 35.8 percent year-on-year increase. Some localities saw good revenue growth including Ha Nam with an increase of 88 percent, Da Nang at 86.3 percent, Hanoi at 49.8 percent, and HCMC at 23 percent.

According to experts, the growth in the tourism industry is thanks to favorable visa policies, tourism promotional programs, and the efforts of the government and people in promoting tourism in recent times.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the tourism sector served 10.5 million domestic visitors, up 16.6 percent compared to the same period last year during the week-long Tet holiday.

Of these, there were 3.5 million travelers who stayed overnight at tourist accommodations, up 75 percent compared to the same period last year.

The average hotel room occupancy rate was estimated at 45-50 percent.

According to experts, the Vietnamese tourism industry has had an impressive start this year thanks to product orientation and open visa policies, diverse and rich natural resources, and cultural heritage. Last year, the sector was honored with many awards by many international organizations.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh