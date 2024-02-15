Travel

Localities report growth in tourist number during Tet holiday

Localities across Vietnam saw increases in the number of both domestic and foreign tourists during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 8-14 (the 29th day of the last lunar month to the fifth day of the first lunar month).

ben-tre-7732.jpg
An Hoi Park in Ben Tre province (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the central province of Quang Nam welcomed over 305 arrivals, up 35 percent year-on-year. Of the total, 97,000 are foreigners, up 42 percent. The room occupation is estimated at 60-65 percent.

The rises were attributed to the province’s efforts to organise a wide range of activities to welcome the new year.

In the period, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre served more than 90,600 tourists, including 10,000 foreigners, up 39 percent and 20 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The province's revenue from tourism is estimated to exceed VND95 billion (US$3.8 million), up 23 percent, and the room occupation at 50-70 percent.

Meanwhile, over 335,000 people chose the southern province of Kien Giang as their holiday destination. The figure represented a year-on-year rise of 21.1 percent.

Its revenue from tourism totaled at VND1.12 trillion, a 7.2-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.

The locality is striving to welcome 9.2 million visitors, and earn VND20 trillion from tourism activities this year.

Vietnamplus

Tags

growth in tourist number revenue from tourism Tourism Activities

