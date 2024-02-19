Country’s tourism sees positive sign, signaling prosperous year

Revenue from tourism activities in provinces and cities throughout the country has sharply increased during the Tet holidays, presenting positive signs for the country’s tourism industry this year.

A sharp increase in the number of visitors

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the tourism sector served 10.5 million domestic visitors, up 16.6 percent compared to the same period last year during the week-long holiday.

Of these, there were 3.5 million travelers who stayed overnight at tourist accommodation, up 75 percent compared to the same period last year.

The average hotel room occupancy rate was estimated at 45-50 percent.

Major tourist destinations have attracted a large number of holidaymakers, earning big revenues from tourism activities.

Destinations saw an increase in the number of tourists, including the capital city of Hanoi, Tam Chuc in Ha Nam Province, Trang An in Ninh Binh Province, Sapa in Lao Cai Province, Quang Ninh Province, Moc Chau in Son La Province, Da Nang City, Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, Da Lat resort town in Lam Dong Province, Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province, and HCMC.

Notably, some localities with international seaports received international cruise ships with thousands of foreign tourists during the Tet holidays, such as Quang Ninh, Da Nang, and HCMC. This is a sign of recovery and development in Vietnam's cruise tourism, especially visitors from the traditional Chinese market.

Head of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Nguyen Trung Khanh said that this result also reflected travel enterprises’ efforts in advertising and promoting images of Vietnam as an attractive, safe, friendly, and hospitable country, and improving the quality of services to meet tourists’ demand.

According to experts, the Vietnamese tourism industry has had an impressive start this year thanks to product orientation and open visa policies, diverse and rich natural resources, and cultural heritage. Last year, the sector was honored with many awards by many international organizations.

Foreign visitors visit Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Many opportunities for breakthrough growth

In the first days of the Tet holiday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the Ministry of Public Security to consider the expansion of visa exemptions for citizens of some countries in accordance with the new context and bilateral cooperation.

The PM has also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evaluate the application of unilateral visa exemption policies for citizens of 13 countries and work with the Ministry of Public Security to propose expanding the list of countries whose citizens are unilaterally exempted from visas.

The visa exemption policy will create favorable conditions to attract international visitors to Vietnam and increase competitiveness for Vietnamese tourism in the region and the world.

Vietnam currently applies a unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from 25 countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Russia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

In addition, major provinces and cities in the country have coordinated with airlines and travel firms to organize events to attract foreign visitors, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung noted that the country’s tourism sector needs to continuously strengthen the management of destinations and give instructions for tourism acceleration to localities to complete the targets assigned by the Government, especially building a safe destination, a friendly, green, clean and beautiful environment, unique and typical products.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh