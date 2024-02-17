Tourist destinations still attract visitors after Tet holidays

The Seven Seas Explorer, a Marshall Islands-flagged cruise ship carrying 700 international tourists arrived in the central coastal city of Nha Trang on February 16 (the 7th day of the first lunar month).

The surge in tourists has led to an overload of services such as motorbike rentals, cafes, and restaurants. (Photo: SGGP)

The visitors took a sightseeing tour of Nha Trang to visit the city's best attractions and famous landmarks, such as Po Nagar Cham temple complex, Hon Chong (Husband Island), traditional craft villages, and local markets and enjoyed mud bathing services.

According to Khanh Hoa Provincial Tourism Department, Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa Province received nine cruise ships bringing 20,000 passengers from the beginning of the year to the present. The city is expected to welcome more than 44 cruise ship trips this year. This is a sign of recovery and development in Vietnam's cruise tourism in general and in Khanh Hoa Province in particular.

Mang Den, a tourism site in Kon Plong District of the central highland province of Kon Tum, has still seen a large number of visitors. Tourist attractions, including Pa Sy waterfall, the 36-household area, the high-tech agricultural area, and the orange gardens have attracted many travelers.

According to the People’s Committee of Kon Plong District, Mang Den received 90,000 holidaymakers, raising the total number of tourists to 290,000 from the 6th day to the 9th day of the first month of the lunar calendar (February 15-18). Currently, hotel and homestay rooms in the tourist site are fully booked.

In Da Lat City, many hotels and guesthouses have been fully booked until February 18th (the 9th day of the first lunar month).

Mr. Le Huu Huan, an owner of a 20-room accommodation facility on Thanh Mau Street in Ward 8 said that a group of visitors from HCMC arrived in Da Lat at 3 am on February 16. Because there were no available rooms until noon on the same day, the tourists decided to leave their luggage at the hotel and made a trip to catch the sunrise and witness a magnificent blanket of clouds glimmering in the morning sun at Cau Dat Tea Hill.

The surge in tourists has led to an overload of services such as motorbike rentals, cafes, and restaurants. This year, most tourists proactively booked hotel rooms in advance, so they no longer have to camp in parks or by the lakeside like the previous years.

Room prices increased by 20-30 percent compared to normal days, ranging from VND400,000 - 600,000 for a single room per day, and VND700,000- VND1.2 million for a double room per day. Room prices at four-star hotels and above have remained relatively stable compared to regular days.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh