Da Lat among Asia’s most affordable summer getaways

Da Lat in the central highland province of Lam Dong has been ranked among the five most affordable summer gateways in Asia.

The Cheapest Summer Destinations list selected by Agoda highlighted that Da Lat brings to travellers a romantic landscape and offers them affordable accommodation.

A flower space near Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat. (Photo: VNA)

Topping the list is Surabaya in Indonesia, followed closely by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand in the top three, with average room rates of VND972,000 (US$37) and VND1,025,000 per night, respectively.

Da Lat stands out with an attractive average room rate of VND1.18 million per night, drawing travelers with its crisp climate, scenic pine forests, and charming French colonial architecture. These destinations offer the perfect summer escape, combining rich culture, diverse cuisine, and picturesque settings for an unforgettable getaway.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director at Agoda, shared that Da Lat’s appearance in the top five most affordable destinations reflects Vietnam’s growing appeal as a cost-effective yet richly rewarding place to visit. Whether it’s a short city escape or a longer summer retreat, Agoda continues to open up new ways for travelers to discover Vietnam’s diverse beauty through flexible options and great-value deals.

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the 10 most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, highlighting the most wallet-friendly options for summer travelers.

Nestled in the Central Highlands, Da Lat is known for its cool climate, beautiful landscapes, and charming French colonial architecture. Visitors can enjoy activities like hiking, cycling, and exploring the city's vibrant flower gardens.

Da Lat was known as Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province. After July 1 when the two-tier local administration was officially launched, the city has been re-organised with five wards.

Agoda analysed the average room rates of the top ten destinations across nine markets in Asia based on accommodation bookings.

Bookings made between March to May 2025 with a check-in date between June 1 and August 31 2025 were included in the analysis.

