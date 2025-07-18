Vietnam’s spice exports hampered by delays in food safety certification

Vietnam’s spice exports are facing serious delays due to bottlenecks in the issuance of food safety certificates.

In response, the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) has formally urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to intervene and resolve the issue.

Following recent difficulties experienced by exporters of dragon fruit to the EU, VPSA submitted a petition to the ministry requesting urgent action to address obstacles in the issuance of food safety certificates—commonly referred to as “certificates of conformity”—for plant-based export products, particularly spices.

According to VPSA, as of July 1, 2025, the responsibility for issuing these certificates has been transferred to provincial-level agencies under Circular No.12/2025/TT-BNNMT. However, the new circular does not fully carry over the implementation guidelines provided in Circular No.44/2018/TT-BNNPTNT, resulting in confusion and inconsistent application across localities.

This lack of clarity has left many exporters unable to complete their documentation on time, delaying customs clearance and disrupting delivery schedules—leading to financial losses. Numerous producers, processors, and exporters are now at risk of supply chain disruption, as they struggle to meet food safety certification requirements demanded by import markets, especially the European Union. The delays are also hindering domestic raw material procurement, putting additional pressure on farmers and processing facilities alike.

In light of these challenges, VPSA has proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment urgently issue detailed guidance and amend Circular No.12/2025/TT-BNNMT to incorporate key elements from the previous regulatory framework, thereby streamlining the certification process. The association also recommended organizing training sessions for both provincial officials and businesses to ensure they understand international standards, required formats, and appropriate language used in food safety certificates.

Previously, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on July 16, reported that hundreds of tons of dragon fruit were unable to enter the EU market due to issues with food safety certification. The core problem lies in the decentralization of certification authority to local governments without accompanying detailed instructions—particularly regarding required templates and language standards.

In response to SGGP’s inquiries, a representative of the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment confirmed receipt of VPSA’s petition on July 17. The department is currently reviewing the matter and working to finalize procedures and clarify responsibilities among relevant agencies to ensure timely and compliant issuance of certificates for businesses.

