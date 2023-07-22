2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Vietnam - USA: Newcomer vs. Reigning Champions

A historic moment in Vietnamese football is on the horizon as the Vietnamese women's national team prepares for its debut on the world stage - an achievement yet to be accomplished by both the men's and women's teams.

As they gear up for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese female football players have gone through several training sessions in France and Germany and many high-quality matches to approach strong opponents in terms of physicality and technique, providing them with the best possible preparation for this highly anticipated global football event.

Currently, there is still uncertainty regarding the availability of player Duong Thi Van due to a recent injury sustained during a training session. Nonetheless, Coach Mai Duc Chung has an abundant squad, offering several alternatives to step in, such as Thuy Trang or Bich Thuy, and Thai Thi Thao. It is probable that Thai Thi Thao will be prioritized as a replacement, considering Bich Thuy's sideline responsibilities, while Thuy Trang might be brought in for approximately half of the game, considering the formidable physicality of the US team.

Realistically, the Vietnamese women's national team faces challenges in achieving favorable results against teams that have reached elite levels in international competitions, particularly with the US being the current champions. However, if they approach the matches with confidence and fair play and manage to keep the margin of defeat moderate, it can still be considered a successful performance for the Vietnamese women's team.

Coach Mai Duc Chung currently has a squad of experienced players at his disposal, including Tuyet Dung, Thuy Trang, Hai Yen, Chuong Thi Kieu, Kim Thanh, Hoang Thi Loan, and Huynh Nhu, the sole player in the team currently competing abroad. Their wealth of match experience is undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated aspect at this moment, as they possess a clear advantage in effectively managing and distributing energy against opponents in various aspects.

The Vietnamese national team's opponent is not only the reigning World Champions but is also led by Coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has owned four World Championship titles and currently sits at the top of the FIFA rankings. The US team can potentially secure a victory with their dominant play against Vietnam.

In their opening match, the US team may be missing key players like Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson, and forward Catarina Macario due to injuries. However, even with these absences, they are still considered a formidable team, especially with Megan Rapinoe, who, despite being 38 years old, remains the number-one star and icon of the US team.

Coming up against the current reigning champions and top contenders in this championship race poses a significant challenge for the Vietnamese national team's defense. Vietnamese football fans are hoping for an impressive, intensely focused, and positive display from the Vietnamese girls in this match.

Prediction: The USA will secure a 5-0 victory.