Vietnam jujitsu ranks first in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese jujitsu athletes secured 52 gold medals to stand first in the medal tally of the 2024 Asian Regional Championship Southeast Asia.

Vietnamese jujitsu athlete Phung Thi Hue (Photo: JJAU)

In addition to 52 gold medals, Vietnam jujitsu athletes won 54 silver medals and 44 bronze medals.



The tournament took place in Indonesia on July 6 and July 7.

As for the 2024 Asian Regional Championship Southeast Asia, the organizing board added events for the women’s and men’s junior and U21 championships.

Vietnam jujitsu delegation registered 75 athletes to compete in this tournament.

The 2024 Asian Regional Championship Southeast Asia gathered nearly 250 athletes from six national teams of Indonesia (the host country), Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Asian Regional Championship Southeast Asia is an annual event and one of the significant opportunities for athletes from regional countries to gain experience and enhance their skills in preparation for the upcoming SEA Games.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong