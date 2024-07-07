Sports

Vietnam ranks fourth at ASEAN University Games 2024

Vietnam won a total of 26 medals, including 12 gold, to stand fourth in the medal tally of the ASEAN University Games 2024 (AUG 2024).

In addition to the gold medals, Vietnamese student athletes secured nine silver medals and five bronze medals in the taekwondo, track and field and chess events.

With the result, Vietnam achieved the goal set before the tournament.

At the tournament, Vietnam's student sports delegation registered 37 slots for athletes to compete in swimming, taekwondo, track and field and chess events.

The AUG 2024 takes place in Indonesia from June 25 until July 8, gathering student sports delegations from 11 countries in the region.

