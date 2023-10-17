Vietnam, India issue set of joint postage stamps

A set of joint postage stamps between Vietnam and India was released in Hanoi on October 16 to introduce the two countries’ cultures.

The stamps were jointly issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, and the Vietnam Post Corporation.

The set consists of two 43x32mm stamps depicting Vovinam and Kalarippayattu, which are respectively traditional martial arts of Vietnam and India. They also feature an image of the combined flags of the two countries.

The stamp on Kalarippayattu was designed by Indian painter Brahma Prakash while the one on Vovinam by Vietnamese painter Pham Trung Ha.

The stamps are available on the postal network and offices from October 6, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

Hoang Bao Ngoc, Deputy Director of the MIC’s Department of Posts, said the launching of the joint stamps was a meaningful activity marking the development of the Vietnam - India friendship, cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vietnam and India officially set up diplomatic relations on January 7, 1972 and upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016.

On January 25, 2018, a set of joint postage stamps was also launched by the Vietnamese MIC and the Indian Ministry of Communications to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership, and the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership.