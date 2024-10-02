Vietnam Fatherland Front-HCMC embraces unity, democracy, humanity, development

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc on the directions of this organization for the 2024-2029 tenure.

Chairman of the VFF-HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc is delivering gifts to soldiers and local residents in Truong Sa island district

Commenting on the achievements of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) – HCMC last term, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc summarized that under the leadership of the HCMC Party Committee and the collaboration of all city dwellers, the VFF-HCMC has been able to mobilize resources and effectively promote the spirit of national unity, revolutionary tradition, patriotism, mutual love and assistance, contributing positively to the city's socio-economic development. This has led to improved growth rates, social security, social welfare, and better public service.

Remarkably, the VFF-HCMC and its member organizations were side by side with the city leaders and residents to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring that people trusted the city's decisions.

Other prominent achievements include

The “HCMC National Great Unity Award”, which honors collectives and individuals who have made exemplary contributions to community development and activities that contribute to mobilizing and uniting the people for the development of the locality and the city in general.

The “VFF-HCMC for the People's Happiness” Journalism Award, honoring press products that publicize organizations, agencies, and businesses with projects and work that benefit the people.

The establishment of “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” is linked to the characteristic of the spirit of great unity, particularly in building a cultural lifestyle, good qualities, and promoting positive factors in learning and following the thoughts, morality, and style of Ho Chi Minh.

The “Connecting Journey” aims to unite organizations and religious believers within the VFF, linked to building a cultural life in residential areas.

The “Green Truong Sa Program” creates connections and deepens the sentiment of the rear for the military, linked to the movement “For the Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland”.

The construction of “United - Affectionate - Self-Governing Residential Areas” promotes neighborhood solidarity, people's unity in residential areas, and aims to build residential areas that are “safe, secure, and have social security”.

The achievement of these results is due to the comprehensive leadership and facilitation of the Party, the synchronous coordination mechanism of governments at all levels, the joint efforts of member organizations of the national VFF, especially the timely summarization of practical experience and implementation of guidelines, policies on national great unity and the role and tasks of the VFF.

Notably, there is the attention and support of the whole society via various meaningful campaigns happening in each district and Thu Duc City, as well as the aid of compatriots abroad.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc particularly mentioned the city’s joint force in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with the Party Committee and the local government, the city's VFF and member organizations with their high political determination, sense of responsibility, and willingness to overcome difficulties, have made an important contribution to the overall success in pushing back the epidemic.

Social welfare is considered one of the core issues for implementing care for the people, thereby ensuring public security and creating social consensus and the people's solidarity with the city in overcoming the pandemic.

On August 15, 2021, HCMC established its Social Welfare Center with the goal of quickly and promptly providing support to the right addresses and beneficiaries, avoiding duplication or omission of vulnerable dwellers; striving to donate welfare bags to care for all people in need of support and assistance through hotlines; deploying the "Social Safety Net" model.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a challenge to illustrate that in times of difficulty, the spirit of “solidarity, mutual love and assistance” of the nation is valued more than ever. All walks of life have demonstrated national sentiment and brotherhood through practical and effective actions. Via the mobilization of the VFF, people are willing to contribute even when they are still facing difficulties.

This is also a profound lesson in the experience of promoting the strength of great national unity to mobilize all resources of the people, which are also considered an endogenous strength. If this resource is promoted, the Party committees, Party organizations, and governments at all levels can better fulfill the task of serving the people. Therefore, it is necessary to pay special attention to and promote this on a regular basis.

Answering the question about the directions of the VFF-HCMC in the upcoming tenure, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc shared that HCMC strives to become a civilized, modern, affectionate, dynamic, and creative city with a high-quality workforce; a modern industrial service city; a leading city in the digital economy and digital society; the center of the country's economy, finance, commerce, culture, education, science and technology, with deep international integration, and a prominent position in the Southeast Asia region.

HCMC aims to have an average growth rate of 8-8.5 percent per year; GRDP per capita of about US$14,500; a digital economy contribution of 40 percent to GRDP (according to Resolution 31 of the Politburo on the orientation and tasks of developing HCMC to 2030, with a vision to 2045).

Therefore, the VFF-HCMC needs to deploy patriotic emulation movements to mobilize people to participate well in the Party's guidelines, the state's laws and policies, and the city's guidelines to achieve the expected goals. This means to encourage people to voluntarily participate in building and developing the city while forming the city's great national unity bloc.

Finally, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc discussed the VFF-HCMC’s task of supervision and giving feedback. In collaboration with the municipal government and member organizations, the VFF-HCMC will establish closely coordinated mechanisms with clear division of responsibilities, ensuring greater synchronicity and efficiency. Simultaneously, it will focus on mobilizing advisory forces and enhancing the capacity for social supervision and feedback among officials working in the Front and mass organizations.

It will also strongly cooperate with the HCMC People’s Council to carry out synchronous monitoring of the city when doing its assigned tasks, evaluate the Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), and develop a mechanism to receive public opinions on administrative reforms and procedures.

Projected goals, projects, and programs for the 2024-2029 tenure of the VFF-HCMC: 5 Goals: Strive for 100 percent of residential areas to organize the National Great Unity Day annually. Each residential area will have at least one practical work or project to serve the community. Strive for over 50 percent of residential areas to organize cultural festivals with the goal of being “by the people, for the people” and for activities and projects that promote neighborhood solidarity. Mobilize support for the “For the Poor Fund” with a target of VND650 billion (US$26.4 million), contributing to the city's effective implementation of the sustainable poverty reduction program. Mobilize support for the “For the Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland Fund” with a target of VND200 billion ($8.12 million), contributing to the political system's care for the military and people in coastal, island, and border areas, as well as rear support for the military. Collaborate to build 50 percent or more residential areas recognized as “United, Affectionate, Self-Governing” residential areas. Key projects and programs: Project No. 06-DA/TU dated August 20, 2021 on “Enhancing the role of the VFF-HCMC and the people in supervising the Party organizations, Party members, and the activities of the government at all levels of HCMC in the 2021-2030 period” (Phase 2). Project “Enhancing the role and effectiveness of the VFF Task Force in the new context.” Project “For an environmentally friendly city based on the community.” Program “Together - For a compassionate, inclusive, and developing city.”

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam