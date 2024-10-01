Vietnam Fatherland Front-HCMC plays pivotal role in building national unity bloc

SGGP Newspaper has collected valuable opinions of different people on the eve of the 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) – HCMC for the term 2024-2029.



Vice Chairwoman To Thi Bich Chau of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front shared that the 2019-2024 tenure was an extremely challenging period, as HCMC had to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was during this time that the love and solidarity of people across the country towards HCMC were fully displayed.

Concurrently, the city's residents demonstrated their finest qualities of indomitable spirit, generosity, and humanitarian compassion. Even amidst these challenges, the VFF system at all levels in HCMC left a significant mark by innovating their operational methods and creatively mobilizing and harnessing the strength of the entire population to inspire the people, care for the people, and support other forces to overcome difficulties.

In the new term, the VFF – HCMC needs a meaningful project to assist its poor and vulnerable dwellers, and the poor nationwide in general, thus contributing alongside the national VFF to achieving the goal of “Building self-governing, united, prosperous, and happy residential communities.”

The VFF - HCMC also needs to integrate itself into the country's digital transformation. Specifically, it should enhance dialogue with the people, listening to their aspirations and concerns through the selection of prominent local issues for dialogue conferences, particularly by piloting the reception of voter and public opinions through digital technology.



Chairman Vo Khac Thai of the HCMC Federation of Labor stated that as a member of the VFF – HCMC, his organization deeply recognizes its crucial role in contributing to the building of the great national unity bloc. They will continue to strengthen cooperation with the VFF and member organizations in mobilizing union members and workers to participate in activities that build and consolidate solidarity among social classes. The labor union will play an active role in promoting community development programs, fostering a culture of solidarity and mutual support, and protecting the rights of all people, especially the working class.

The city's trade union organization expects the upcoming congress to continue affirming the VFF's important role in mobilizing and uniting the entire population, protecting people's rights, especially those of workers. Moreover, the congress will propose new orientations and solutions to strengthen cooperation among member organizations, thereby effectively implementing the city's political and social welfare tasks.



Le Ba Hung, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the HCMC Academy of Administration - 8th Cohort, commented that over the past term, the VFF – HCMC has clearly demonstrated its role in mobilizing and uniting the entire population, helping the city overcome numerous difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, it has mobilized all city dwellers to support the people in the northern region in overcoming the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

He expressed his hope that in the coming term, the VFF – HCMC will continue to play its role in uniting a broad range of people, mobilizing all resources, strengthening social consensus, and consolidating people's trust in the Party. He stressed on the wish for VFF’s attention to union members and students.

By exercising its supervisory and social feedback functions, it should propose policies and regulations to facilitate the development of youth and students, especially in terms of study and employment. It should create a favorable environment for young people and students to showcase their talents and youthful energy. Additionally, it should innovate and improve the quality of emulation movements to unleash all potential and resources, contributing to the building and development of the city.



Nguyen Thi Trong Hoa, Head of Neighborhood 22 in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12 shared that after the reorganization of neighborhoods and hamlets in HCMC as per the central government's directive, Neighborhood 3 of An Phu Dong Ward was split into three new ones. As a result, local management and understanding of residents' situations have become more convenient and in-depth while people are more supportive in implementing local projects.

She hoped that in the coming term, the VFF – HCMC will organize more training programs and forums to provide opportunities for neighborhood officials and front-line officials to enhance their knowledge and contribute ideas to make front-line work more closely connected to the grassroots. The VFF system at all levels of the city should better fulfill its role of social supervision and feedback, daring to speak truthfully, especially on issues related to corruption, social welfare policies, environmental improvement, and key city projects.



Duong Thanh Tuyen from Hoc Mon District expressed her wish that the VFF system at all levels of the city will continue to play its role as a bridge in mobilizing the strength of the great national unity bloc; that movements and activities will continue to deepen and spread more widely to all social groups so that people can both participate in these movements and activities and benefit from the results of these meaningful movements and activities.

As the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country is coming, she hoped that HCMC will have more civil engineering projects, that people will be better cared for in all aspects, and that democracy will be promoted in line with the spirit of “leaving no one behind.”

She finalized hew viewpoint with her confidence that with its prestige and responsibility, the VFF system at all levels of the city will continue to be a place to connect the strength and solidarity of the entire nation to provide even better care for the people.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam