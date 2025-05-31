Sports

Vietnam earns first gold medal at Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships

SGGPO

Vietnam’s national Muaythai team is now competing at the 2025 Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships in Turkey, and secured the first gold medal at the event.

The Vietnamese Muaythai athletes registered to compete in both the senior and U23 youth categories.

img-5296-4805-6926.jpg
Vietnam’s national Muaythai team earns the first gold medal at Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships. (Photo: Yen Ly)

On May 30 (local time), Vietnam’s national Muaythai team earned the first gold medal, contributed by young athletes Nguyen Ngoc Hoang and Hoang Dinh Manh, in their performance at the U23 Mai Muay event.

In addition to the precious gold medal, the Vietnamese team also earned four silver medals through the impressive performances of Nguyen Thi Chieu and Dinh Thi Hoa in the U23 women's Mai Muay event, Nguyen Hoang Son in the U23 men’s Wai Kru category, and Pham Thi Bich Lieu in the women's Wai Kru event.

Related News
By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships first gold medal Vietnam’s national Muaythai team

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn