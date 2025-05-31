Vietnam earns first gold medal at Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships

Vietnam’s national Muaythai team is now competing at the 2025 Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships in Turkey, and secured the first gold medal at the event.

The Vietnamese Muaythai athletes registered to compete in both the senior and U23 youth categories.

Vietnam’s national Muaythai team earns the first gold medal at Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships. (Photo: Yen Ly)

On May 30 (local time), Vietnam’s national Muaythai team earned the first gold medal, contributed by young athletes Nguyen Ngoc Hoang and Hoang Dinh Manh, in their performance at the U23 Mai Muay event.

In addition to the precious gold medal, the Vietnamese team also earned four silver medals through the impressive performances of Nguyen Thi Chieu and Dinh Thi Hoa in the U23 women's Mai Muay event, Nguyen Hoang Son in the U23 men’s Wai Kru category, and Pham Thi Bich Lieu in the women's Wai Kru event.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong