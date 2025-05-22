Vietnamese Muaythai athletes ready for 2025 Senior World Championship

Vietnamese Muaythai team has departed for the 2025 Senior World Championship in Turkey, with strong determination for top results.

Vietnam has registered 24 athletes competing across various categories.

In addition to the catergory for under 23 year-old group, the Vietnamese Muaythai team will also take part in other events at the tournament.

Following the success at the 2025 Senior World Championship, this year the Vietnamese Muaythai team sets a goal of achieving even greater results at the tournament in Turkey. (Photo: MUAYVN)

Last year, Vietnam earned a gold medal in the women’s 45-kilogram category at the 2024 Senior World Championship thanks to the performance of athlete Huynh Ha Huu Hieu.

The 2025 Senior World Championship will take place in Turkey from May 22 to May 30, attracting numerous world’s top fighters.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong