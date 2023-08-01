Vietnam keeps FIVB Challenge Cup’s lineup for 1st leg of SEA V.League 2023

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team will maintain its current lineup for the first round of the Women's SEA V.League 2023.

On July 31, Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet informed Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper that, for the first leg of the SEA V.League 2023, taking place in Vinh Phuc Province, he would maintain the same lineup of 14 players who recently competed in France. In the second leg, the coaching staff would make appropriate personnel changes based on the team's condition and expertise.

Vietnam will be hosting the first leg of the SEA V.League 2023, and the matches will be held at Vinh Yen City Sports Hall in Vinh Phuc Province from August 4 to August 6. This venue previously hosted the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in April 2023, where the Vietnamese national team participated and earned the championship.

In the first leg of SEA V.League 2023, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will field a squad that includes players who have previously competed in the FIVB Challenge Cup 2023 and the AVC Challenge Cup 2023, namely Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Doan Thi Xuan, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Tran Tu Linh, and Dinh Thi Tra Giang. The Vietnamese women's volleyball team returned to Vietnam from France on July 31. On August 2, they will have a training session to familiarize themselves with the competition venue in Vinh Phuc.

The SEA V.League was previously known as the ASEAN Grand Prix. Last year, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team took part in two legs of this competition and achieved the overall second position, with Thailand being the top-ranked team.

The Women’s SEA V.League 2023 features four participating teams, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The first leg of the tournament will take place in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam, while the second leg will be held in Chiangmai, Thailand.