Vietnam bags 6 more golds on final eve of regional finswimming championship

On the penultimate day of the 2024 CMAS 1st Southeast Asia Championship Finswimming Indoor, the Vietnamese finswimming team claimed another six victories, solidifying their lead with a total of 15 gold medals.

Vietnamese finswimmers excell at the 2024 CMAS 1st Southeast Asia Championship Finswimming Indoor held in Cambodia.

The event continued on November 4 in Cambodia, marking the third day of competition. Vietnamese athletes excelled, winning all six of the day's events. In the men's 100m individual bi-fins event, Vu Dang Nhat Nam finished first with a time of 43.47 seconds, bringing home another gold for Vietnam. Sixteen-year-old Franciscus Kaisar of Indonesia closely challenged Nhat Nam from the start but ultimately took silver with a time of 44.25 seconds.

In the women's 100m individual bi-fins final, 15-year-old Le Thi Thanh Tuyen of Vietnam took the gold with a time of 50.53 seconds, marking her first gold medal at this year’s championship. Additionally, Vietnamese finswimmer Do Dinh Toan won gold in the men's 100m surface with a time of 36.37 seconds, while Tran Thi Huyen Trang took the gold in the women's 100m surface with a time of 40.84 seconds. Vietnam also triumphed in both the men's and women's 4x100m surface relay events, outpacing the host team from Cambodia and securing two more gold medals.

With these six additional golds on November 4, the Vietnamese finswimming team now has a total of 15 gold medals, alongside ten silvers and three bronzes.

Vietnam remains solidly in first place. The host team, Cambodia, follows in second with two golds, four silvers, and five bronzes, while Indonesia is in third with one gold, three silvers, and one bronze. The championship concludes on November 5, and with their current medal lead, Vietnam is almost to finish as the overall champion, regardless of the results on the final day.

Related News Vietnam finswimming leads Southeast Asian Championship with nine golds

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan