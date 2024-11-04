Vietnam finswimming leads Southeast Asian Championship with nine golds

Vietnam's finswimming team continued their strong performance on the second day of competition, securing additional gold medals and maintaining their lead.

On November 3 in Cambodia, the Vietnamese finswimming team competed in further events of 2024 CMAS 1st South East Asia Championship Finswimming Indoor. With this being the second day of the tournament, the Vietnamese athletes stayed fully focused, giving their best efforts in the water.

In the men’s individual 200m bi-fins final, athlete Vu Dang Nhat Nam delivered an outstanding performance, finishing first with a time of 1’37”80 to claim the gold medal. In this event, Nguyen Le Truyen Dat also impressed, taking silver with a time of 1’40”19.

In the men’s 50m LC meter surface event, Vietnam’s top finswimmer Nguyen Thanh Loc took first place with a time of 15.79 seconds, marking his first individual gold at the 2024 Southeast Asian Championship. Shortly after, Vietnam celebrated another victory in the women’s 50m LC meter surface final, where Cao Thi Duyen clinched the gold with a time of 18.55 seconds. In this event, Nguyen Thi Thao put up a strong challenge, finishing in second place at 18.97 seconds to earn the silver.

Nguyen Thanh Loc wins gold on Day 2 of the championship.

By the end of the day, Vietnam’s finswimming team added more wins with victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x200 meters surface relay events.

As of the second day of competition, Vietnam leads with nine gold, nine silver, and two bronze medals, according to the coaching staff. Host nation Cambodia stands in second place with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, while Indonesia holds third with one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan