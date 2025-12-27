Vietnam athletics team awarded VND1.5 billion for Sea Games 33 success

The Vietnam national athletics team was awarded more than VND1.5 billion on December 26 in recognition of their achievements at the 33rd SEA Games, where they brought home 35 medals, including 12 golds.

Nguyen Thi Oanh is one of the female athletes with outstanding performance at the 33rd SEA Games

Yesterday afternoon, the Vietnam Athletics Federation held a ceremony to reward the national athletics team for their achievements at the 33rd SEA Games (2025). The federation awarded VND1 billion (US$37,894), while supporting organizations contributed an additional VND534 million, bringing the total reward to VND1.534 billion.

At this year’s Games, the Vietnamese athletics team won 35 medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze.

Assessing the results, Hoang Ve Dung, President of the Vietnam Athletics Federation, praised the team’s strong professional performance and preparation, crediting the coaches and athletes for their dedication. However, he emphasized the need for continued improvement to achieve even greater success in the future.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet, Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration, noted that the athletics team had potential to exceed their 12-gold-medal tally but narrowly missed securing an additional three or four golds. He affirmed that the financial reward serves as important motivation for both athletes and coaches.

To date, the Vietnamese athletics team remains one of the most highly rewarded non-football teams for their SEA Games 33 achievements.

Of the 12 gold medals, female athletes contributed 10, while male athletes earned 2. According to team leader Nguyen Duc Nguyen, future training will focus on refining athlete selection and specialized programs to sustain success at larger international competitions.

Starting in 2026, athlete selection for the national athletics team will follow stricter professional standards to optimize performance and resource allocation.

At SEA Games 33 in Thailand, the Vietnamese athletics team also broke two SEA Games records in the mixed 4x400m relay and men’s 4x400m relay as well as four national records, marking another proud milestone for Vietnamese track and field.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan