13th ASEAN Para Games: Another golden day for Vietnam

Vo Huynh Anh Khoa (2nd, R) wins gold in the men’s 100m backstroke (S7–S8) with a time of 1 minute 12.94 seconds, breaking his own previous Games record. (Photo:SGGP)

The second official competition day of the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on January 22 marked an outstanding performance by Vietnamese athletes with six more gold medals and three Games records, reinforcing the country’s position among the region’s leading delegations.

Track and field took center stage as Vietnamese athletes delivered an impressive showing, claiming four gold medals in the javelin throw, shot put, discus throw, and long jump events.

In the men’s F55 javelin throw, Kieu Minh Trung demonstrated remarkable composure and consistency to win gold with a distance of 26.60 meters.

Nguyen Viet Dai added another gold medal for Vietnam in the men’s F34 shot put, recording a throw of 7.49 meters.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy made a strong impression by winning gold in the women’s F54 discus throw with a mark of 15.30 meters, setting a new Games record. She later pocketed a silver medal in the women’s F54 shot put with a result of 5.29 meters, highlighting her stable and versatile form.

Dinh Thao Duyen continued to shine for Vietnam, capturing gold in the women’s T12 long jump with a leap of 4.53 meters, also a new Games record. In the women’s T12 100m sprint, she finished third with a time of 15.10 seconds, completing a successful day with two podium finishes.

Swimming remained a key medal source for Vietnam. On January 22, the Vietnamese swimming team collected one gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

The highlight came from Vo Huynh Anh Khoa, who won gold in the men’s 100m backstroke (S7–S8) with a time of 1 minute 12.94 seconds, breaking his own previous Games record. This marked his second gold medal at the Games, following his victory in the men’s 400m freestyle S8, further cementing his role as a core athlete of the team.

In para powerlifting, following Dang Thi Linh Phuong’s emotional gold medal in the women’s event, Vietnamese lifters maintained positive momentum. In the men’s 54kg category, Nguyen Binh An secured silver with a lift of 165kg while Huynh Ngoc Phung earned bronze with 143kg.

Vietnam’s para table tennis also recorded a historic milestone. On the afternoon of January 22, Pham The Tien defeated his Indonesian opponent 3–1 in the men’s singles semi-final, advancing to the final. This marks the first time in more than a decade that a Vietnamese para table tennis athlete has reached the men’s singles final at an ASEAN Para Games, opening up a meaningful gold-medal opportunity in the sport.

Concluding the second official competition day, Vietnam recorded 15 gold, 15 silver, and 15 bronze medals at the 13th ASEAN Para Games.

